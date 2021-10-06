FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is set to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court that centers around a Kentucky abortion law.
The General Assembly passed House Bill 454 in 2018, and it was signed into law by then-Gov. Matt Bevin. Supporters call it the Live Dismemberment Abortion Law, and it effectively bans the most common type of abortion called dilation and evacuation.
The law was struck down twice by the courts and has never been enforced.
“We're going to respect life here in Kentucky and we're going to protest those who cannot speak for themselves,” Cameron said during a news conference and rally outside the State Capitol on Wednesday. “Our whole team is honored to have this opportunity to represent Kentucky at the highest court in the land."
Pro-life advocates and lawmakers wished Cameron well as he and his team head to Washington to argue the case Oct. 12.
“Attorney General Cameron and team, you may be assured of all of our prayers here go with you as you go to Washington,” said Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life.
Technically, the court will decide whether Cameron has the legal authority to defend the law after Gov. Andy Beshear decided not to continue the case after he took office.
“I am appreciative of the fact that one of our constitutional officers followed the grant given by the legislature and is now defending us in the United States courts,” Senate Pres. Robert Stivers said.
If Cameron wins, he can then take the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals.
“I'm hopeful that when this is all said and done, I'll be standing back in front of the Sixth Circuit making sure that we continue to advocate for life here in the commonwealth,” he said.
The ACLU will be arguing the other side of the case.
“At this point, this is settled," said Heather Gatnarek of the ACLU of Kentucky. "We have won twice. The law has been struck down twice."
Gatnarek told WDRB News if the Supreme Court rules in Cameron’s favor, abortion access in Kentucky could be threatened.
“It's really important for Kentuckians who need access to access this care that they know that it remains accessible, it remains safe and legal,” she said.
But Cameron said the high court showdown is ultimately about human rights for the unborn.
“We want humanity and compassion shown to that child,” he said.
