LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined colleagues from 22 states to call on the U.S. Senate to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.
The letter called on senators to immediately hold a hearing and to confirm the judge to the nation’s highest court.
Barrett would replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18.
Cameron said in a statement, "I'm proud to join this coalition … in support of Judge Barrett ... and I'm confident that Senate Majority Leader McConnell will make sure she is confirmed."
Republicans hope to confirm Barrett before the Nov. 3 election.
