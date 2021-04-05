LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking a controversial abortion case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The court agreed to hear a case that could determine whether Kentucky is allowed to ban the most common type of abortion procedure called dilation and evacuation.
House Bill 454, referred to by its supporters as Kentucky's Live Dismemberment Abortion Law, easily passed the General Assembly in 2018 and was signed into law by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin. It was never enforced, however, because the EMW Women's Surgical Center in downtown Louisville and the American Civil Liberties Union challenged the bill, which would ban a procedure called dilation and extraction (D&E). A federal appeals court ultimately struck down the law in 2019.
When he struck down the law in 2019, U.S. District Judge Joseph McKinley Jr. ruled the bill is a "violation of a woman's Fourteenth Amendment rights to privacy and bodily integrity."
Gov. Andy Beshear declined to appeal the case, but the High Court will now decide whether Cameron's office can step in instead.
"What I've always said is that it's the responsibility of the attorney general to make sure that we're standing up for those laws that were duly passed by the General Assembly," Cameron said. "And we're going to do that, particularly on these issues of life."
Cameron said the court will hear the case this fall.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.