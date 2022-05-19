LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is warning Kentuckians about scams connected to the nationwide shortage of baby formula.
According to a news release, scammers may use ploys to sell baby formula online. Scammers will pose as legitimate online sellers and claim to sell scare products.
"Scammers often attempt to take advantage of those in stressful situations, and right now that can include Kentuckians who are desperately trying to find formula for their babies," Cameron said in a news release.
Cameron said items are often sold on social media platforms, independent websites or online vendors like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. Sellers typically require upfront payment.
The attorney general recommends purchasing baby formula from reputable sources, and to use a credit card when possible.
To report a potential scam, click here or call 1-888-432-9257.
