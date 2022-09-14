Mark Stoops Cake

Photo courtesy of Kentucky Athletics.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington baker made an elaborate cake to commemorate Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops' milestone victory Sunday over Florida.

Brandi Romines, who appeared on the Netflix show "Baking Impossible," posted a video of the cake on Twitter.

The Wildcats' win Sunday was Stoops' 61st at UK, pushing him past Paul "Bear" Bryant to become the school's winningest head football coach.

The cake has a football on top, Stoops in the middle, and many more items that commemorate Big Blue nation.

