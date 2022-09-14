LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington baker made an elaborate cake to commemorate Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops' milestone victory Sunday over Florida.
Brandi Romines, who appeared on the Netflix show "Baking Impossible," posted a video of the cake on Twitter.
Y’all wanna see the video of my cake for @UKCoachStoops 🥰🥰🥰 Congrats, Coach! Job well done! Yes I added pyro 😂. Duh! pic.twitter.com/VthnqyTPyp— Brandi Romines (@brandiromines) September 13, 2022
The Wildcats' win Sunday was Stoops' 61st at UK, pushing him past Paul "Bear" Bryant to become the school's winningest head football coach.
The cake has a football on top, Stoops in the middle, and many more items that commemorate Big Blue nation.
