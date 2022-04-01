LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Baptist Convention is sending disaster relief teams to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.
According to the United Nations, roughly 10 million Ukrainians have fled their home country, which would be the largest displacement of Europeans since World War II.
The Kentucky Baptist Convention said its teams will be deployed to Poland over the next several months.
Disaster relief crews from Ohio, Mississippi, and Louisiana will also join the teams.
