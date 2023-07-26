LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky men's basketball players will stop in Louisville this weekend to help raise money for western Kentucky after recent flooding there.
Players from the men's basketball team will host the "La Familia Autograph Tour" across the state. They'll make stops at select Kroger stores, including the Brownsboro Road Kroger in Louisville at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29.
Some of the players will also be at a Kroger in Shelbyville on Saturday morning.
Fans can buy tickets to meet the team at the door for $60 each.
A portion of the proceeds goes toward flood relief in Mayfield, Kentucky.
