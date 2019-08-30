LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is starting to track a lung disease possibly linked to vaping.
Possible cases of a severe respiratory illness related to e-cigarettes and vaping have been reported all across the country.
As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 215 cases have been reported in 25 states.
One patient in Illinois with a history of e-cigarette use was hospitalized with severe pulmonary disease and later died. No cases have been reported in Kentucky yet.
But state health officials says they're alerting doctors to be on the lookout for patients with severe respiratory illness who report using e-cigarette or vaping devices before they got sick. Symptoms have included coughing, shortness of breath, and fatigue with those those symptoms getting worse over a short time.
If you have these symptoms you should stop using e-cigarettes, but keep the device for possible investigation. Health officials say the lung disease is primarily showing up among teens and young adults.
