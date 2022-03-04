LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thieves can take off with your car's catalytic converter in a matter of minutes. Now some Kentucky lawmakers are trying to tackle the problem.
Thieves can access the part by reaching underneath your car and quickly taking it off.
The thieves can then resell them for up to $2,000 apiece.
Now Kentucky Senate Bill 114 raises the record-keeping standard for people who buy these converters. Essentially, there will have to be a paper trail to prove the parts are bought from a legitimate source, not a thief.
"It should be super easy to identify who comes in and sells a $2,000 piece of a car that's clearly been cut out of a vehicle," said Kentucky Sen. Whitney Westerfield, a Republican and the bill's sponsor.
Salvage yards say when someone comes in with several catalytic converters, they assume they're stolen.
