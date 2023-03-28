In this April 10, 2013 file photo, Jonathan Scalise, owner of Ammunition Storage Components, holds up a 10-round, left, and a 30-round magazine that his company manufacturers for the AR-15 rifle in New Britain, Conn. Gun rights supporters are suing Connecticut officials over part of a 2013 state gun control law passed after the Sandy Hook school shooting, saying it unconstitutionally bans people from loading more than 10 rounds of ammunition into their firearms. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 cites the Second Amendment right to bear arms and the ability of people to better defend themselves with more bullets in their guns. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)