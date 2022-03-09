LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lawmaker wants to change how quickly a governor could get an executive order passed.
Under Senate Bill 4, a governor would have to file the order with the secretary of state, then the Legislative Research Commission before passing it onto the House and Senate for review. The bill would also make executive orders automatically expire 90 days after a governor leaves office.
The bill's sponsor, Sen. Stephen West, R-Paris, said it wouldn't take away the governor's power to issue an executive order but adds the General Assembly to the review process.
"It does not infringe upon the Executive Branch's power," West said. "It allows for transparency of general public, transparency of legislature where we can track all of these executive orders."
But opponents said it's unnecessary and a direct reaction to Gov. Andy Beshear's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This seems to be a direct reaction to this governor, and an attempt to strip away executive power," Minority Leader Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, said.
The bill would also create a running list of all executive orders, which would be sent to the Legislative Research Committee. It passed a committee on Wednesday and will now head to the Senate floor.
