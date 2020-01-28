LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are considering making sex education courses a requirement for all grades in public school, including kindergartners.
House Bill 296, sponsored by Louisville Democrat Lisa Willner, was introduced on Jan. 23 as part of the 2020 Regular Session. It would require schools to establish minimum requirements for comprehensive sex education classes, including curriculum and instructional materials "designed to improve students' physical, mental, emotional, social, and behavioral well-being."
The bill would also prevent schools from restricting the ability of an instructor to answer a question related to comprehensive sex education and require schools to make the sex education curriculum available upon a parent or guardian's request.
The proposal does say the content would have to be age-appropriate and allows parents to opt their child out of the class.
In addition to Willner, 12 other Democrats have co-sponsored the bill, which is currently under review by the state's education committee. Click here to read the bill in full.
