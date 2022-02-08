LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former civil rights leader and Kentucky state representative was honored in Frankfort on Tuesday.
The Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus held a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda for Rep. Darryl T. Owens, who died last month at the age of 84.
Owens was the first African American elected to the Jefferson County Fiscal Court, serving 21 years. He was elected in 2005 to the Kentucky House of Representatives, becoming the chairman of the Judiciary Committee.
Speakers during the ceremony discussed priorities for the caucus, like funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the Crown Act and voting rights.
The ceremony also honored Owens with the 2022 Legacy Award, with his family accepting it on his behalf.
"Darryl would always think that no one would show up for him, if he only knew ... showed up and showed out just for Darryl T. Owens," Brenda Lucien Owens, his wife, said.
The Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus held a #BlackHistoryMonth celebration this morning in the Capitol Rotunda to posthumously provide the 2022 Legacy Award to former member Darryl Owens, to highlight major bills being considered during the #KYGA22 Session & to celebrate HBCUs. pic.twitter.com/iOlgr4nMcg— KY House Democrats (@kyhousedems) February 8, 2022
Owens was a graduate of Central High School before earning a bachelor's degree from Central State University and attending Howard University Law School. Owens was in public service for more than 40 years serving as a district judge, assistant attorney general and as a Jefferson County commissioner.
He focused on issues including criminal justice, public education, social services, voter rights and the felony expungement bill, which restores voting rights to non-violent felons who have served their sentences. He called the passage one of his "most gratifying achievements."
Owens, who served in the U.S. Army, was the first Black person to run for mayor of Louisville.
The ceremony Tuesday was part of the annual Black History Celebration.
Related Stories:
- Funeral service held for Louisville civil rights leader Darryl Owens
- Former Kentucky State Rep. Darryl T. Owens dies at the age of 84
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.