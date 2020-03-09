LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is urging healthy resident to donate blood as concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Kentucky continue to grow.
"Emerging illness which could impact the blood supply is always at the top of mind at blood centers," said Dr. Dennis Williams, medical director at Kentucky Blood Center, in a statement. "There is no known risk of transmitting the virus through blood, but the greater concern is the loss of donations due to drive cancellations, social distancing and possible quarantines."
The Kentucky Blood Center is asking potential donors to refrain from giving blood for 28 days after having traveled to countries where the coronavirus is most prevalent. Those areas have been designated as Centers for Disease Control Warning Level 3 countries.
"We are urging those eligible, both repeat and first-time donors, to donate as soon as possible," Williams said, in a statement. "Blood donation continues to be a safe, simple life-saving process."
On Monday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters that evidence shows community spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Kentucky, but added that "we are ready for it." Beshear confirmed there are no new cases since the four total cases reported on Sunday. The cases are reported in Harrison, Fayette and Jefferson Counties. One of the four had a travel history, although no details were provided of where the person had been.
