LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Blood Center is hoping the start of the year will help encourage people to donate blood.
January is also National Blood Month.
Eric Lindsey with KBC said typically December is a low month for donations with the holidays and January serves as a good opportunity as people set New Year's resolutions.
Those that donate with KBC in January will save three lives and get a free "Do good, feel good" sweatshirt.
There are some requirements to donate. For details on how to schedule an appointment click here.
