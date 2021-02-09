LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center needs donations to get through the week.
Icy weather is expected to disrupt donations at a time when they're desperately needed.
The center said it shipped nearly 8,000 units of blood last month, the most in the center's 50-plus-year history.
Donor centers are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting.
The Kentucky Blood Center accepts walk-ins but prefers you to make an appointment by CLICKING HERE.
