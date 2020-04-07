LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you have been diagnosed with and recovered from COVID-19, the Kentucky Blood Center wants your plasma.
According to a news release from the center, COVID-19 currently has no proven treatment, but "it is possible that convalescent plasma, a component of blood from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, may provide antibodies to fight the virus."
The center says individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 may be eligible to donate 14-28 days after complete resolution of their symptoms.
"Kentucky Blood Center is thrilled to be able to assist our hospital partners throughout the state in the cutting-edge medical treatment," said Bill Reed, chief executive of Kentucky Blood Center. "Lifesaving is our business and we hope that this treatment option proves to be a new tool in the fight to save COVID-19 patients in Kentucky."
The center says the first donation from a recovered patient took place on Sunday, March 28, at Kentucky Blood Center's Lexington headquarters, and the donation was transferred to two different patients at Baptist Health Lexington.
Kentucky Blood Center has an online registry where recovered COVID-19 patients can express their interest in becoming a donor.
"Potential donors will need documentation of their positive COVID-19 test," the news release states. "A patient may then be able to donate if they have been symptom-free for at least 14 days and a second COVID-19 test has negative results. KBC will work with the donor to obtain the second test if it has not already been completed. The donor will complete the blood donation health history questionnaire on the day of donation to qualify for blood donation. The plasma donation itself takes 1-2 hours."
To access the form, CLICK HERE.
"As patients are expected to peak in the coming weeks, the Kentucky Blood Center critically needs more convalescent donors to start building a plasma supply and stay ahead of the need," said Dr. Dennis Williams, medical director for the center. "If you had a positive COVID-19 test and your symptoms have been gone for more than two weeks, you can take part in this potentially life-saving new way to address the coronavirus -- and help fellow Kentuckians in need."
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Kentucky Blood Center is operating on expanded hours, with all six of its donor centers operating from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Those new hours are currently scheduled to continue until May 1.
