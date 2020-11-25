LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center said it has a critical need for people to roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life.
The Center which usually has three day's worth of blood has been at a half-day supply. The Center provides blood to more than 70 hospitals around the state.
The resumption of elective surgeries this past summer pressed the need for blood even more.
One injured person can use up to 30 units of blood and most people have 12-15 units in their body.
Donations are down due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Center said everything has been done to keep people safe in hopes of increasing the supply. A recent donation drive brought in several pints at the Lexington location but even that will only last a few weeks.
"Traumas, accidents, people hemorrhaging during surgery are not things that we can plan for so we need to make sure the blood is on the shelf when those things happen," said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations for the Kentucky Blood Center.
The Center says anyone who gives blood will also receive a COVID-19 antibody test. It has two locations — one in Middletown and another in Hillview and visits must be set up with an appointment by calling 1-800-775-2522.
