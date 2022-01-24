LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is leading its annual blood drive this week, LEX18 reported Monday.
The annual blood drive competition, Big Blue Slam, is between the Kentucky Blood Center and the LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Florida. It goes from Monday through Friday.
Donations can be made at any Kentucky Blood Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. People who donate Monday will receive a $15 gift cards to Kroger.
Officials said the competition is important this year because blood centers across the country are in short supply.
There are two locations in Louisville, including 12905 Shelbyville Road in Middletown and 5406 Antle Drive, which is near Preston Highway in Hillview. Walk-ins are allowed, but appointments are encouraged.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.