LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center, which supplies more than 70 hospitals in the state, said the need for more blood donations is “critical.”
“We do not issue critical appeals for donors unless the situation absolutely dictates a need,” Bill Reed, the organization’s president and CEO, said in a news release.
“Our initial surge in supply during the pandemic has been exhausted and with elective surgeries not only resuming, but increasing from their normal level, blood donors are urgently needed,” he said.
All six KBC donor centers are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, but appointments are required because of social distancing guidelines. The nonprofit has locations in Louisville at 5406 Antle Drive and at 12905 Shelbyville Road. Appointments can be made at the organization's website or at 800-775-2522. The center asked that face coverings be worn during the visits.
