LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is now taking donations of a different kind.
The organization wants milk.
According to a news release, the Kentucky Blood Center is partnering with The Milk Bank — a nonprofit organization focused on improving health outcomes for premature and ill infants — to accept donations of frozen breast milk.
The Kentucky Blood Center is accepting the donations at four area locations. From there, the milk is transported to The Milk Bank in Indianapolis to be pasteurized and distributed to NICUs and outpatient families primarily in Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri.
According to the news release, ideal candidates for breast milk are non-smoking women in good general health. For more information, potential donors should contact The Milk Bank at 317-536-1670 or click here.
The four locations where donations are being accepted are listed below:
- Andover Donor Center
- 3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington
- Beaumont Donor Center
- 3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
- Hillview Donor Center
- 5406 Antle Drive, Louisville
- Middletown Donor Center
- 12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
