LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies in an effort to recruit plasma donors.
All donations made at Kentucky Blood Center sites now through Oct. 3 will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, according to a news release.
Although there is no treatment for COVID-19, "convalescent plasma, a component of blood from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 may provide antibodies to fight the virus," according to the blood center.
The Kentucky Blood Center says it was the first community blood center to collect plasma for a "critically ill COVID-19 patient." Since that March 19 transfusion, almost 200 patients have donated plasma.
Anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 may be eligible to donate 14 to 28 days after they have fully recovered.
The Kentucky Blood Center has two locations in Louisville: one in Middletown and one in Hillview. Appointments are required and donors must wear a mask.
The COVID-19 antibodies test is not meant to diagnosis the respiratory virus and those who believe they are currently ill are asked to get a COVID-19 test.
