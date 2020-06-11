LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are new calls to remove this statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort.
The Historic Properties Advisory Commission is scheduled to have a special meeting on Friday at the request of Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear says he expects the commission will vote to remove the Davis statue. If the panel doesn't, he will explore his options to move it independently.
"We don't have a specific timeline on the removal, but I want it to happen quickly," Beshear said. "... Once we have the authority, we're not going to wait. We're going to start taking the steps immediately."
Talk of Davis's removal from the Capitol comes as Confederate statues throughout the U.S. have been toppled by protesters or removed by public officials in light of nationwide demonstrations condemning police violence against black people.
In Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer ordered the removal of the John B. Castleman statue from Cherokee Triangle early Monday.
Kentucky Sen. Chris McDaniel suggests replacing the Jefferson Davis memorial with a statue of an African American diver. McDaniel said Kentucky native Carl Brashear deserves a spot in the rotunda. Brashear became the first African American master diver in U.S. history in 1970, despite having his left leg amputated.
Cuba Gooding Jr. portrayed Brashear in the 2000 movie "Men of Honor."
McDaniel's bill calls for $500,000 to create a Brashear statue, while the Jefferson Davis statue would be moved to the Kentucky Historical Society or Jefferson Davis Park.
"Carl Brashear led an exemplary life," McDaniel said. "He led a life that all of us can be proud of and proud to tell our children about when we bring them through these hallowed halls. For that reason, I call on my colleagues and the governor to join me in working to replace the statue of Jefferson Davis with a true man of honor: Master Chief Petty Carl Brashear."
Brashear died in 2006.
Beshear said a statue honoring Brashear in the rotunda is "certainly worthy of consideration" for "an incredible Kentuckian."
The governor says he believes there are three options for replacing the Davis statue: increasing capacity in the rotunda, determing a permanent replacement statue or rotating different statues in that space.
"I think it's going to be a really exciting opportunity for Kentuckians to come together and to make a decision on something new, but I think Carl Brashear is an amazing Kentuckian and would be someone absolutely worthy of conversation of having their statue there," Beshear said.
