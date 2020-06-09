LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Bourbon Festival has been delayed a month, according to festival organizers.
The four-day festival, which typically takes place in September, is planned to take place Oct. 15-18 now because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kentucky Bourbon Festival and CEO Randy Prasse said organizers also lost time planning this spring.
“Unlike some of our region’s larger events, we are smaller and more agile and can make decisions a lot closer to the target," he said. "If we do have to cancel the event, we will but we owe it to our supporters and bourbon industry partners to make every effort to produce the 2020 Festival."
Prasse said they will continue to monitor guidelines from the state and the Centers for Disease Control ad Prevention. Tickets will be available to purchase at a later date.
