BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets for the 30th Kentucky Bourbon Festival are set to go on sale soon, and organizers are excited to host the event in person this fall.
The festival went virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year will be different.
“The good news is that a lot of the changes that were planned for 2020 are carrying forward to 2021," said Randy Prasse, the festival’s president and COO. "It's going to be an entirely different experience, and I’m so excited for it."
In years past, the festival had more of a county fair vibe with kids activities, food trucks and live concerts. The distillers had booths, but festival-goers could only have bourbon in a designated area. That’s changing now.
“We’ve never done it,” Prasse said. “Amazingly, in 29 years of history, we’ve never had the opportunity for the master distillers and the ambassadors to pour their product and talk about it and have our guests wandering kind of like you get at a brew fest. You wouldn’t think of going to a brew festival without sampling the beers. It was counterintuitive for us, but the laws have changed now, and we’ve worked with that.”
It’s going to be in the same location off North Fifth Street, but this year, it’ll be fenced off, and there will be an age restriction of 21 and up. Prasse said the distillers will have more opportunity to provide tastings and educational opportunities than ever before. And they plan to involve the big names along with smaller micro distilleries to give guests more of an opportunity to try new things. He said every distillery in the commonwealth will be invited to participate.
Prasse said the changes reflect feedback from guests, the community and distillers.
"What we're hearing is people want a different, elevated type of experience," he said. "They want something they can't get anywhere else, and that's what we're going to deliver. Bardstown — it's the bourbon capitol of the world. It's going to look and feel like it for sure."
There will be smaller stages with live music, but it won’t detract from the bourbon experience. The food will also be getting an upgrade.
“We're elevating the food, the culinary interactions with bourbon," Prasse said. "We're going to make sure that it's bourbon-forward. So again, a lot of the events that happened in the past, which were nice, are gone because, it's not focusing on the experience. We’re trying to showcase the distilleries and have that environment where they can talk to the consumer."
The festival will be spread out over four days, Sept. 16-19. Capacity will be limited each day to manage crowds. Tickets go on sale March 15.
“There’s pent-up demand for an event of this quality,” Prasse said. “There’s a high likelihood that they will sell out. If COVID restrictions relax a bit through the summer, we may add a few tickets. But I wouldn't count on being able to drive to Bardstown and just pull up and walk onto the festival like you have in the past.”
Tickets will be sold through the festival’s website. With the purchase of a general admission ticket, guests will get a glass Glencairn tasting glass.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.