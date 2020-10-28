LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's bourbon industry barrels it's way to a new record.
The state had more than 9.8 million barrels of bourbon and other spirits this year. That number includes more than 9.2 million barrels of bourbon alone.
The previous total high was set last year at just over 9.1 million barrels. Before that, it was 8.7 million in 1968.
The numbers come from inventories reported since Jan. 1 of this year from 42 distillers across the state.
Kentucky Distillers' Association officials said the record is important, because it translates into more jobs and more investments.
Officials say bourbon has an $8.6 billion economic impact on the state each year, and employs more than 20,000 people.
