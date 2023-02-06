LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attendance is pouring in at record high numbers for the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.
According to the Kentucky Distillers' Association, 2.1 million visitors came to tour the world-famous bourbon trails last year, breaking the 2019 record of 1.7 million visitors. Within the last 10 years, the trail has seen a 370% jump in attendance, with more than 70% of visitors being outside of Kentucky.
"It’s incredible to see attendance for the Kentucky Bourbon Trail reach an all-time high in 2022, the same year this signature industry saw record-breaking investments and job growth," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Monday.
The Kentucky Bourbon trail provides visitors "an intimate and educational look" into some of the commonwealth's historic distilleries, according to a news release. Eighteen distilleries participated in the trail last year.
The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour started in 2012 and showcases smaller distilleries. Twenty-four distilleries were featured last year with 738,287 attendees.
