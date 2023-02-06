Kentucky Bourbon Trail Tour gets 725,000 visitors in 2014

James B. Beam Distilling Co. in Clermont, Ky., is one of the 18 distilleries featured on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attendance is pouring in at record high numbers for the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. 

According to the Kentucky Distillers' Association, 2.1 million visitors came to tour the world-famous bourbon trails last year, breaking the 2019 record of 1.7 million visitors. Within the last 10 years, the trail has seen a 370% jump in attendance, with more than 70% of visitors being outside of Kentucky.

"It’s incredible to see attendance for the Kentucky Bourbon Trail reach an all-time high in 2022, the same year this signature industry saw record-breaking investments and job growth," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Monday.

The Kentucky Bourbon trail provides visitors "an intimate and educational look" into some of the commonwealth's historic distilleries, according to a news release. Eighteen distilleries participated in the trail last year.

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour started in 2012 and showcases smaller distilleries. Twenty-four distilleries were featured last year with 738,287 attendees.

For more information or to schedule a tour for the Kentucky Bourbon Trails, click here

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags