LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Bourbon Trail famously offers a passport to mark distilleries you visit along the way.
Now, the bourbon trail is looking for a design revamp of its brand and the famous passport.
The Kentucky Distillers' Association created The Kentucky Bourbon Trail in 1999 and later the Craft Tour in 2013. The association says after 23 years of growth its ready for a new look.
Mandy Ryan is the director of experiences for The Kentucky Bourbon Trail. She said it isn't limited to full-time designers.
"We just want to get a bunch of different ideas on the table and just see what our options are. See what's out there. There are so many creative people in the state and outside of the state and we just want to see what they can bring to us," Ryan said.
The KDA says it also is interested in ideas to modernize the passport, possibly an app for smart phones.
"I'm just looking forward to all the creative ways to look at bourbon that we have never thought of, you know, I live and breathe bourbon every day, but I know that people are gonna bring stuff to the table that we've never even thought of," Ryan said.
The KDA is taking any questions on the application until Dec. 9.
Then full submissions are due Jan. 10.
