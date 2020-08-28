BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a long year, Kentucky's newest distillery says the Bluegrass could use some good news and maybe a drink.
On Thursday, Clermont Distilling Co. announced its plans to build and transform the distillery into a tourist destination.
Right off Interstate 65 at the Clermont/Bardstown exit, the Clermont Distillery will be the first on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail leading into Bardstown.
Clermont Distilling Co. will build on both sides of KY-245 right before Bernheim Forest.
"The distillery idea had been in the works for a long time with family members, and then when the land came up, it was just a complete bingo," said Lee Wilburn, founder of Clermont Distilling Co. and president and founder of CrossPath Group.
Wilburn is a longtime local developer and said this Napa Valley of the Bluegrass will take up 55 acres.
"We all think and feel that it really is something special," he said.
The distillery is in phase one of the project. Renderings aren't available yet, but it will include a state-of-the-art tasting room and gift shop.
Plans are also in the works for restaurants, hotels and potentially a nature preserve.
"We've kept this under wraps for a long time," Wilburn said.
Valero gas station will be right next door to the distillery.
"We're definitely going to need a bigger parking lot, bigger store," said Moiz Jamal, manager of the Valero. "It's good news, good for the economy, good for the county."
The distillery will hire about two dozen full-time jobs. It's unclear how many jobs the entire project will create.
Construction on the distillery is set to begin in the spring 2021 and be completed in 2022, with the rest of the project likely taking several years to complete.
