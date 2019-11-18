LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky boy's ninth birthday party took a surprising turn when police showed up.
It was all part of a wonderful surprise.
Jacob, who lives in Owensboro and has autism, is a huge fan of police. So when Owensboro Police officers and Kentucky State Police troopers heard about his birthday, they surprised him by crashing his party.
They answered questions, took pictures and brought him presents. But the officers say they are the ones who got the real gift of Jacob's love and adoration.
