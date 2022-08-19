LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky boy scout troop helped residents in a senior living community stay sharp.
Curtis Relich, a member of Boy Scouts Troop 73 in Madison County, wanted to help the senior community. Relich created busy boards for residents at Dominion Senior Living in Richmond.
"I knew I wanted to help them out, because there's a disconnect, and often, they aren't really thought about," Relich said to LEX18. "I don't really like that, so I wanted to do something to help that community."
Troop 73 and Relich made pieces of wood decorated with engaging challenges that test and sharpen the residents' dexterity and cognitive skills.
"We want to keep not just their bodies active but their minds as well," said Jessica Ball, life enrichment director at Dominion Senior Living. "Sometimes, they don't know what to do, so these boards just laying around really engages them."
The boards are designed to stimulate the minds of residents.
