LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Riding to remember fallen heroes. That's what's happening all throughout the commonwealth.
The Kentucky Brotherhood Riders stopped at the Zoneton Fire Department on Thursday after riding through the rolling hills of Kentucky.
The group includes police, fire and EMS. EMS flight nurse Kimberly Morgan said they've all lost someone in the line of duty and they want to honor them.
This year, they're remembering 21 people.
"We try to meet as many of the families as we can because people forget," Morgan said. "The first year is always, they get tons of support but after that, people tend to forget and we don't want people to forget because they impacted our lives so much."
The stop at the Zoneton Fire Station was to honor fallen Battalion Chief Garry Key who died from COVID-19.
