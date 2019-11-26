LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts has two big announcements.
Moving forward, the venue will be called: Kentucky Performing Arts. A news release says the new name better reflects its expanding physical presence in the community. There are now three performance venues in Louisville: The Kentucky Center on Main Street, The Brown Theatre on Broadway and the newest venue, Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, which opened in July.
Along with the name change and a redesigned website, there's another fresh start: repairs to the damage caused by the June 2018 fire are complete. The fire started when workers were updating the ceiling and roof for regular maintenance.
