LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some people will need to find a new place to watch Thunder Over Louisville this year.
The Kentucky Center will not be hosting its annual party during the event. The center blames the massive fire that damaged the building last summer.
Contractors repairing the roof caused the fire that closed the building for three months.
Center president and CEO Kim Baker says the lobby is still being repaired. "We have scaffolding that takes up so much of the lobby, which is really part of the Thunder experience that the center provided."
The Kentucky Center typically hosts a party with seats with a clear view of the air show and fireworks. It does plan to bring back the party for 2020.
The 2019 theme is "The Wonder World of Thunder" on April 13. For information on other places to view the day-long event, go to ThunderOverLouisville.org.
