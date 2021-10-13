LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. is retiring from Kentucky's Supreme Court.
In an interview with WKU Public Radio. the Bowling Green resident said he will not run for re-election next year. Minton's term won't expire until January 2023, but he wants to give those considering a run for the high court time to make their decision.
Court of Appeals Judge Kelly Thompson of Bowling Green filed his intent to run for the seat last week, according to WKU Public Radio.
Minton has spent 30 years on the bench and has been on Kentucky's Supreme Court since 2006. He was re-elected to an eight-year term in 2014. His fellow justices elected him for a four-year term as chief justice in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020. He is only the second chief justice in Kentucky to be chosen to serve four terms.
Voters will choose Minton's successor in the November 2022 election. He represents 14 counties in Kentucky’s 2nd Supreme Court District, which includes Bullitt, Hardin, Meade, LaRue, Breckinridge, Grayson and Hart counties. The seven justices will choose his successor as chief justice.
Minton was in private practice for 15 years before serving as a circuit judge from 1992-2003 and a Kentucky Court of Appeals judge from 2003-06. He holds degrees from Western Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky College of Law.
He is the son of the late Dr. John D. Minton and Betty Redick Minton of Bowling Green. Minton retired from WKU after serving as a history professor, administrator and the university's fifth president.
The Administrative Office of the Courts confirms that Minton will be retiring at the end of his term, Dec. 31, 2022.
