LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky kids are now safer, that's the hope of lawmakers behind child abuse bills, which were ceremonially signed on Wednesday.
Senate Bill 8 creates a uniform definition of child abuse and neglect. This allows advocates trying to help kids in danger to move faster when getting them to safety.
The bill also ensures Kentuckians have Medicaid coverage for evaluations at Child Advocacy Centers.
This will also help kids in foster care.
"Allowing youth to request placements where they feel comfortable and safe is a right that was long overdue," Tamara Vest, with Voices of the Commonwealth, said. "Especially now, the youth of all religions, gender expressions, sexual orientations and other lifestyles can request homes where they feel celebrated and can prosper into the future generation rather than being stuck in survival mode."
Home Bill 263 increases penalties if a victim is under 12 years old. Both pieces of legislation had bi-partisan support.
