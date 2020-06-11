LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Child care centers across Kentucky are allowed to reopen Monday with some restrictions after shutting down in March to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Organizations like Family & Children's Place and Community Coordinated Child Care (4-C) will be there to help families overcome another invisible pandemic. Cori Gadansky, executive director of the center, said during the pandemic, they heard from a lot of parents and continued to serve from a distance.
"We've been really missing our families," Gadansky said. "Like, 'I don't know how to get diapers' or formula or wipes. And again, because we have this head start background, we've been able to have those things shipped."
Family and Children's Place and 4-C are now in charge of the Greater Louisville Head Start Program. On Monday, the organizations are prepared to welcome back more than 500 children.
"We work with some of the most vulnerable families in our community to help them with the support and the resources they need to not just be successful in life but to also be able to build and maintain sufficiency," said Vaughn Nebbitt, vice president of early childhood services at Family & Children's Place.
Nebbitt said there is still room for low-income families looking for child care.
"We are currently enrolling for all of our center-based programs as well as our in home services for our early head start program," Nebbitt said.
To find out how to enroll your child in the Greater Louisville Head Start Program, call 502-974-1206 or visit famchildplace.org/headstart
