LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The measles has made its way to the commonwealth of Kentucky.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services says a young child in the Barren River district has been diagnosed with the disease.
That district covers Bowling Green and six surrounding counties.
Officials say the child wasn't vaccinated and recently traveled out of the country to an area where measles is regularly found.
They say public exposure is believed to be limited.
This case is not linked to an ongoing outbreak in Washington state.
"Measles is a highly contagious illness, so it is extremely important that close contacts are notified," said Dr. Jeff Howard, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, in a statement. "We are working diligently, along with our local health department and CDC colleagues, to make sure contacts are aware of this potential case, are getting any necessary medical care and aren't spreading the illness to others.
"We cannot stress enough the importance of vaccination. Measles, among many other vaccine-preventable diseases, is an extremely dangerous illness, especially for small children."
