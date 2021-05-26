LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was clear from his reaction Kayne Martin had no idea he would be getting his very first car for free. But that's exactly the surprise his family at Journey Church in Cynthiana pulled off.
"I was like, 'This can't be true.' I was like, 'You're lying,'" Martin said.
Surprises like this are not new for the church, according to a report by LEX 18. They have given away five cars over the years, but this one may be extra special in light of the challenges caused by the pandemic.
"When people weren't coming and giving dropped, we were like, 'OK God, we know you've got this, and we're still gonna try everything we can in the community to just make a difference,'" Youth and Family Minister Bryan Martinez said.
Martinez said the car was paid for essentially in pocket change. Church members gave what they could through their "Tide Jug" ministry, and a generous donor matched donations up to $2,500. All of it was done without Martin ever knowing.
"They would show up for church while we were collecting, and we'd distract him for a second," Martinez said with a laugh.
Martin, who was recently baptized, was badly in need of a car. Transportation issues were infringing on his future, and he was relying solely on his mother — who works third shift at Toyota — to get around.
"She would go to Walmart, sleep in the car, wait for him to get out, and then they would both go home and sleep," Martinez said.
The new set of wheels is opening a world of possibility to Martin. This kind gesture shows him there is good in the world, and the future is bright.
"Things are looking up for him, and we're excited to see what his future holds," Martinez said.
"It tells you God is good," Martin added. "They tell me He always has a purpose, and He really does, because I wasn't expecting that at all."
