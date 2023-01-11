FILE - Prior to his extradition, Eric Conn is escorted by SWAT team agents at the Toncontin International Airport in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Dec. 5, 2017. Conn, a fugitive Kentucky lawyer who escaped before facing sentencing for his central role in a massive Social Security fraud case, was captured the day prior as he came out of a restaurant in the coastal city of La Ceiba. Now, some former clients of the disgraced Kentucky attorney who ran the largest U.S. Social Security scam in history may have a chance to get their lost disability payments back. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)