LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Facebook messages purportedly shared between a Kentucky commonwealth's attorney and a criminal defendant now have the attention of the Kentucky Supreme Court.
The Kentucky Bar Association filed a petition earlier this month asking the state's supreme court to suspend Ronnie Goldy over allegations he offered favors to a criminal defendant in exchange for nude photos and videos.
WDRB News obtained more than 200 pages of Facebook messages between Goldy — who serves Menifee, Montgomery Bath and Rowan counties — and a woman he allegedly helped with criminal cases in exchange for nude pictures and videos. In May 2018, Goldy appears to have sent the woman $25.
Attempts to reach Goldy for comment Wednesday were met with a brief response.
"You can contact my attorney," he said.
However, his attorney was not available Wednesday.
Thomas Clay, a Louisville attorney, said a retired Louisville Metro Police expert on phone communications verified the messages. Clay's interest in the case is connected to former Bath County Circuit Judge Beth Maze, who's facing a special prosecution initiated by Goldy and is also a witness for the state.
"(Goldy) is accused of engaging in conduct as an elected official by bestowing favors on a defendant he was prosecuting in exchange for nude photographs and videos," Clay said. "(The LMPD expert) analyzed the screenshots and did a analysis of them to say what they actually showed. And so we have a report that he prepared."
According to the report, there were 230 different screenshots of a Facebook conversation between April 2018 and September 2021.
"The same day I got the images and the report, I turned it over to the FBI," Clay said.
LEX 18 reported that an inquiry commission in Frankfort authorized the petition, saying Goldy "poses a substantial threat of harm to his clients or the public."
"It certainly goes to his credibility and my opinion under established Supreme Court precedent," Clay said.
The Kentucky Supreme Court has not yet responded to the petition.
