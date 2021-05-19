LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky medical testing company is helping COVID-19 patients on the other side of the world.
The CEO of Solaris Diagnostics in Nicholasville was raised in a small village in India. When he heard how bad a second wave of the coronavirus was hitting his home country, he arranged for 1,000 oxygen tanks to be sent to dozens of hospitals there.
"Right now, we are facing a common enemy," Dr. Preetpal Sidhu said. "And I think it's everyone should help each other, whether that help is just helping them with a meal. If they're not, if they're out of job or helping them with any kind of education about COVID or helping them with the transportation to the hospital fighting every health matter ... I think this is the time we all have to get together and help each other."
At the height of the pandemic, Solaris Diagnostics processed 40,000 COVID-19 tests a day.
