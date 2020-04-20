John Calipari and President Bill Clinton

John Calipari and President Bill Clinton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The charities helped by Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari during the COVID-19 pandemic just got a $1 million boost.

CustMbite, a company owned by Delta Dental of Kentucky, is contributing a $1 million to the "Coffee with Cal" program, a 20-week video series airing on Facebook to help The Calipari Foundation.

The money will support No Kid Hungry, Feeding America and other charities.

Coffee with Cal features high-profile guests like Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and President Bill Clinton at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags