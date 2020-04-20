LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The charities helped by Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari during the COVID-19 pandemic just got a $1 million boost.
CustMbite, a company owned by Delta Dental of Kentucky, is contributing a $1 million to the "Coffee with Cal" program, a 20-week video series airing on Facebook to help The Calipari Foundation.
The money will support No Kid Hungry, Feeding America and other charities.
Coffee with Cal features high-profile guests like Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and President Bill Clinton at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays on Facebook.
