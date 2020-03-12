LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday evening that the commonwealth had confirmed an 11th case of COVID-19.
Beshear said on Twitter that the state had confirmed a case in Harrison County.
The governor had announced earlier Thursday that two new cases had been confirmed in Jefferson and Fayette counties, with the Jefferson County one being tied to Humana.
Beshear said he would provide more updates at 9 a.m. Friday.
In addition to the two new positive tests today in Jefferson & Fayette counties, we had one additional positive test from Harrison County. We also had 51 negative tests from our lab and others. We will provide more updates in the morning at 9 a.m. ET. https://t.co/GbIUPdLrzt ^AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 13, 2020
