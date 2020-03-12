Beshear coronavirus news conference - March 12, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday evening that the commonwealth had confirmed an 11th case of COVID-19.

Beshear said on Twitter that the state had confirmed a case in Harrison County.

The governor had announced earlier Thursday that two new cases had been confirmed in Jefferson and Fayette counties, with the Jefferson County one being tied to Humana.

Beshear said he would provide more updates at 9 a.m. Friday.

