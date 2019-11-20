LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet is putting its support behind Bernheim Forest in its legal fight against Louisville Gas & Electric Co.'s proposed Bullitt County pipeline.
The Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund Board, which holds an easement for the land, wants LG&E's lawsuit against Bullitt County landowners, including Bernheim Forest, thrown out. In a motion filed Nov. 15, the board said the company didn't follow Kentucky's Eminent Domain Act, which "requires a condemnor to make a good faith effort to enter into an agreement with the owners of all interests in the subject property," before filing its lawsuit.
LG&E hasn't commented on the recent court filing. Over the summer, the utility company sued to acquire land needed for a $39 million natural gas pipeline. Bernheim has already asked a judge to dismiss the utility company's effort to condemn some of the forest's land.
Related Stories:
- SUNDAY EDITION | Proposed LG&E pipeline cuts through Bernheim land, raises neighbors’ concern
- Bernheim claims Public Service Commission ‘acted unlawfully’ in Bullitt Co. pipeline case
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.