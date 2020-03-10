LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the Kentucky patients who contracted the coronavirus recently traveled through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, according to a statement from the airport.
That individual was at the airport on three separate occasions: the night of Feb. 28, early morning on March 2 and the night of March 6.
"We take health concerns seriously and continue to work with [Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness] and other supporting agencies to follow up on this individual's travel through SDF," Darrell Watson, vice president of strategy and innovation for the Regional Airport Authority, said in a statement. "Based on the information available, the LMPHW has indicated the risk of exposure remains low."
The airport has already initiated protocols to protect the public against infection, including intensifying disinfectant efforts and increasing the number of hand sanitizing stations.
