LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tourists hoping to rent Airbnb's in Kentucky could see a new sales tax if a new tax reform bill becomes law.
It's part of an overall plan to lower Kentucky's personal income tax by making up for lost funds with expanding sales taxes to new services.
The proposed tax reform bill passed through both chambers last week and is now on the governor's desk. If approved, the tax could apply to services like Uber, cosmetic surgeries and Airbnbs.
Jessica Roth, an Airbnb manager in Louisville, said she's not worried about the additional tax hurting business because other states have done something similar.
"They're still going to the beaches, they're still going to Disney. So their travel their tourism is still booming. And I think that's what we're hoping to see here, is that people continue to come to Bourbon country and continue to come to horse country and spend their money," Roth said.
The bill would still need a final action from the governor before it could become law.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.