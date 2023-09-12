LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Kentucky's new voting laws established countywide voting supercenters, the rollout of those facilities was met with long lines and people waiting hours to vote.
The scene was common for many counties in Kentucky that did away with precincts and allowed constituents to vote at any of the locations.
What many election officials in these counties realized, is that there weren't enough locations.
"Elections in today's world is a new thing to work with and to learn," said Bullitt County Clerk Kevin Mooney, who has worked to prevent lines and waiting in the county.
The complaints in Bullitt County were less frequent when Mooney and other election officials added three more facilities for voters. It brought the countywide polling locations to eight.
"Doing 49 in three locations doesn't work," he said. "Doing 49 in five wasn't everything that we needed. So, by taking it up to eight, we're thinking this might be part of the resolution."
In November, Mooney and Bullitt County will keep the eight locations in place for the gubernatorial election. Turnout is expected to be close to double what it was for the primary in May.
"What we did in May and what we did in November, we'll have 49 check-in locations on election Day spread across 8 (locations)," Mooney said.
Hardin County has also dealt with lines in the new countywide location system.
For November's General Election, officials are adding two more to the existing 10 locations.
"I heard from the community that they felt like when we moved from our local polling locations to polling centers that there weren't enough for the almost 90,000 registered voters we have in Hardin County," said Hardin County Clerk Brian D. Smith.
Smith ran his most recent campaign on a promise to create more access for voters and open additional locations.
"These 12 locations that are available for November are just the start," he said. "When we move into next year for the presidential race, we'll have even more locations."
Not all counties follow the countywide voting location system for election day.
While Jefferson County allows voters to cast a ballot at any of the early, in-person voting locations, those voting on Election Day must vote at their assigned precinct.
The new voting laws for Kentucky has expanded voter rights, and county clerks are navigating the most efficient way to execute that priority in their counties.
"That's been the moving target in these past three elections, is trying to figure out what is the optimal setup to provide customer service, take care of voters and not also waste tax payer dollars by creating too much capacity," said Mooney.
Election Day in Kentucky is Nov. 7.
