HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several counties in central Kentucky are doing all they can to prepare for a wintry mix that is included in an ice storm warning for the area.
Adair, Breckinridge, Green, Hardin, Hart, LaRue, Marion, Nelson, Taylor and Washington counties are all under an ice storm warning in effect 1 a.m. Wednesday tp 7 p.m. Thursday (Eastern).
The LaRue County Road Department had crews working more than 200 miles of county roads Tuesday, spreading a salt mixture on the pavement to help when the mix of snow and ice arrives.
"We hear that it's going to kinda hit us like an eye of a hurricane," LaRue County Road Department Supervisor Clyde Veirs said. "It's going to be right on top of us."
There's a bard full of a salt mixture located behind the road department building, the only thing crews have to treat the roads, and it only works to an extent when ice hits.
There's eight full-time employees and two part-time workers at the road department in LaRue County. Resources are limited when it comes to getting ice off the roads, but the department's supervisor said it will try and assist in any way.
"If we have much ice, we'll be shifting gears, probably cleaning brush out of the road too," Veirs said.
In Hardin and Nelson counties, work is being done to have resources in place when the winter weather arrives.
Hardin County Emergency Management is working alongside other county partners to get seven shelters operating in case of power outages. Fire departments in Valley Creek, Glendale, West Point and Vine Grove all plan to allow people to seek shelter. The county also plans to have shelters in place in Elizabethtown, Radcliff, Upton and Stephensburg.
Nelson County Emergency Management said it's also planning to open at least two shelters. Many of these counties are working to get shelters in place in advance of power outages, which are likely with ice in the forecast.
"We would expect that there could be some outages with that," said Sarah Fellows, a spokesperson for Nolin RECC. "Even with a well-maintained system, you just reach a breaking point."
In rural counties, there are hard to reach areas accessed by smaller county roads. Ice could complicate things when crews try to respond and restore power, officials say.
While Nolin RECC has about three dozen crews ready to work in these areas they're used to, it can still be difficult to navigate the conditions.
"It does make it more difficult trying to get big equipment back if you've got a line that runs across a field and the field starts to get mushy," Fellow said.
While crews work to do everything possible to prepare roads, shelters and resources, officials want to remind people to be safe and prepared in those in areas where winter weather is expected to hit.
"Be careful on the roads," Veirs said. "That's the main thing."
