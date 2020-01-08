LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear declared 2020 the year of music in Kentucky.
Country music star and Taylorsville native J.D. Shelburne performed a new song about Kentucky at the state Capitol on Wednesday as he and Beshear unveiled the new state visitor's guide, which features Shelburne on the cover.
It's all part of a new effort to boost tourism by featuring the state's musical heritage.
"I can't tell you how proud I am to know that when people first glance at the 2020 Kentucky Tourism visitor's guide, they're going to see the face of a true Kentucky boy who is proud of where he came from," Shelburne said.
Officials will distribute 400,000 visitor's guides will be distributed worldwide to help attract tourists to the state.
Shelburne personally signed a few of them for his fans at the Capitol.
